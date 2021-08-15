Back to school gadgets – and advice – available at Abt

GLENVIEW, Ill. — The school year is fast-approaching and Abt in Glenview has what your student needs before class is in session.

Chromebooks, iPads, laptops with long-lasting batteries are all top of the list for many headed back to school.

If you’re not sure what you’re after, the staff will be happy to help you figure it out.

After a year filled with Zoom calls and screen time, if you’re looking for less high-tech purchases, Abt has Lego sets and other games to stretch the imagination.

And if in-person shopping isn’t your style, you can check off your list from the comfort of home. Abt offers free local delivery.

But if you do swing by in person, at least on a weekend, you can treat your sweet tooth as well, because freshly baked cookies are back. And they’ll undoubtedly make those back-to-school expenses feel a little easier to swallow!

If you’re a teacher or a student, you’re among shoppers who’ll qualify for a discount. Abt is also doing a back-to-school giveaway. Details on their website. The last day to enter is September 2.