CHICAGO — A new study from WalletHub found Aurora and Chicago are among this year’s happiest cities in the U.S.

The study looked at 30 key indicators, including depression rates, income-growth rate and average leisure time spent per day.

Aurora came in at 19th place and Chicago came in at 74th place.

Fremont, California took the number spot.

The two cities were the only cities in Illinois to make the list.