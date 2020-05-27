Anthony Rizzo teams up with chef Giuseppe Tentori for virtual cooking class

Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs laughs before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the MLB Little League Classic at Bowman Field on August 18, 2019 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and renowned chef Giuseppe Tentori have teamed up to launch a virtual cooking class during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Boka Catering Group chef will teach Rizzo and his family how to prepare one of his favorite Italian dinners: Chicken saltimbocca.

Participants in the virtual class — which will be hosted on Zoom — can even pick up a meal kit from GT Prime Steakhouse to follow along at home where viewers can watch live and ask questions.

For individuals who would rather do their own shopping, the Rizzo Foundation will send an ingredient list in advance of the class.

Here’s how pricing works:

$150 per household: access to the Zoom video & a grocery list to cook along with the Rizzo family and chef Tentori

$300 per household: access to the Zoom video, meal kit for four people, bottle of wine & autographed Anthony Rizzo photo

Ticket sales close Wednesday at 10 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.