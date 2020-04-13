Andrea Bocelli performs ‘Amazing Grace’ to an empty Milan during ‘Music for Hope’ concert

Italian tenor and opera singer Andrea Bocelli sings during a rehearsal on a deserted Piazza del Duomo in central Milan on April 12, 2020, prior to an evening performance without public for the world wounded by the pandemic, during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti / AFP) (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

MILAN, Italy — Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed live from an empty Duomo Cathedral in Milan on Easter Sunday, aiming to spread a message of “love, healing and hope” to the world.

Variety reports the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, invited Bocelli to perform solo at the religious landmark as it remains empty during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Music for Hope” concert was streamed live to fans around the world.

Accompanied by the cathedral’s organist Emanuele Vianelli, Bocelli sang religious standards including “Ave Maria” and “Sancta Maria,” and even stepped out onto the empty streets of Milan to sing “Amazing Grace.”

Even if you missed the concert when it was lived, it’s still available on Bocelli’s YouTube page .