Amazon’s fleet honors ‘Coming 2 America’ and King Akeem in a big way

Don’t be surprised if you see His Royal Highness King Akeem in Chicago.

To celebrate “Coming 2 America, ”Amazon has decked out some of it’s delivery fleet in tribute to Akeem and his royal family.

Trucks, delivery vehicles and even a plane, will be traveling throughout the U.S. with King Akeem’s (aka Eddie Murphy) likeness. The vehicles are part of Amazon Transportation.

“Coming 2 America” is the sequel to 1988’s “Coming To America” and debuts on Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Amazon Prime Video also announced it is partnering with local Black-owned restaurants, including Phlavz Bar and Grille in Chicago, to provide over 5,000 meals to those in need ahead of the debut of Coming 2 America.