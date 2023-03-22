Fans of ALDI may love bargains on groceries, but the store is also entering the fashion world again.

Beginning on Wednesday, the “ALDI Gear Collection” releases with every item under $10.

ALDI said they are expanding on their original clothing collection, which was released last year, by “combining signature ALDI colors and bold stripes with retro vibes and a modern twist.”

Back by Popular Demand: ALDI Unveils its Largest Gear Collection to Date

Back by Popular Demand: ALDI Unveils its Largest Gear Collection to Date

The following items range from $1.49 to $9.99.

Keychain Quarter Holder – $1.49

Bucket Hat or Cap – $3.99

2 Pack Socks – $4.99

Umbrella – $4.99

Slides – $4.99

Tumbler – $6.99

Belt Bag – $6.99

Windbreaker – $9.99

Jogger – $9.99

Pullover – $9.99

The limited-edition ALDI Gear Collection will be available in stores nationwide within the ALDI Finds aisle, while supplies last.