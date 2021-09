Al Capone is synonymous with Chicago. The legendary boss of Chicago’s organized crime syndicate known as the Chicago “Outfit” is one of America’s most famous gangsters.

Now some of his most personal belongings are going up for auction, from his favorite pistol, to jewelry and family mementos.

Collectors are sure to flock to the online auction next month.

Diane Capone is the granddaughter of Capone. She spoke to the WGN Evening News about her family and the auction.