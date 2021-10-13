Aaron Rodgers gives WGN a shoutout ahead of Bears matchup

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay Packers quarterback — and fan of WGN?

The Chicago Bears face the Packers Sunday in one of the classic rivalries of the NFL. During his meeting with the media Wednesday, Rodgers was asked about Bears fans.

“I don’t think they’re extremely happy with me. They’re not very cordial most of the time,” he said. “But I respect that.”

Rodgers went on to say he thought Chicago was a “great sports town.”

“They’ve got two baseball teams, a basketball team I grew up cheering for,” he said. “When I was growing up, one of the few channels we had on TV was WGN. So you got to watch Cubs baseball and some Bulls basketball games … and you naturally became a fan because I was a big sports fan and that was the only thing that was on TV.”

Rodgers went on to say how he has, in the past, enjoyed long walks in Chicago the night before games and one year shared a few blocks with a mother and son who recognized him.

“That was a nice chance meeting,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the city. I’ve enjoyed the fans, even though they haven’t really enjoyed me.”

That’s not an understatement from the three-time MVP who has a 20-5 career record against the Bears since he took over for Brett Favre as Green Bay’s starting quarterback in 2008. Rodgers has engineered a number of last-second Packers’ victories that have broken the hearts of Bears’ fans, including a 21-14 win in the NFC Championship Game in January 2011.

The quarterback will lead the Packers into Soldier Field on Sunday with a 4-1 record and ahead of the Bears by a game in the NFC North standings.