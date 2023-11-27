CHICAGO — The Transportation Security Administration released its 2024 canine calendar on Monday.

The annual tradition honors the agency’s explosives detection canines working nationwide.

The calendar features photos and fun facts about each TSA dog.

Those that appear in the calendar were selected from dozens of entries submitted by TSA canine teams from around the country.

Anyone interested in downloading the free calendar may click here.

The 2024 calendar features the 2023 Cutest Canine Contest winner, Dina, a 3-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Dina was one of several TSA canines who worked at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix in February.