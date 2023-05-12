CHICAGO — There is another unique product headed to the market that celebrates Chicago tradition while also helping a charitable organization.

Ahead of National Crouton Day on Saturday, May 13, Kooshy Croutons is teaming up with Jeppson’s Malört to produce “Chicago Handshake Croutons.”

The mix will be a Malört and beer flavored mix since the “Chicago Handshake” typically involves a shot of the liqueur along with an Old Style beer. Many offer this to people who are visiting the city for the first time.

Those around Chicago and others from around the country who’ve tried often know the drink for its bitter and, for some, harsh taste.

The croutons come in a beer can and are available to buy now for $30 on the company’s website.

While a unique product to sell, both companies announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the croutons will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. That organization has provided food to those in need across the Chicagoland area for over 40 years, with its headquarters located on the southwest side of the city.

Created by the Carl Jeppson Company, Malört was first produced in 1933 after the end of prohibition with the key ingredient being wormwood. The drink grew in popularity in the 2010s thanks to social media and CH Distilling bought the company in 2018.

After being produced outside of Chicago for over 30 years, production was returned to the city in 2019.

Kooshy Croutons was founded a year ago by brothers Jon and Matt Wachsman in Chicago.