CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again?

Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways.

WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major expressways.

Check out this breakdown:

First up, the Edens Expressway, which is I-94/Route 41 on a map, runs from the Kennedy to Park Avenue west in Highland Park.

The Kennedy, also known as I-190, I-90 and I-94, runs between the Jane Byrne Interchange and O’hare Airport.

The Jane Byrne Interchange is the crosspoint where the Dan Ryan, the Kennedy and the Eisenhower Expressways, along with Ida B. Wells Drive meet in the heart of downtown Chicago.

The Eisenhower Expressway, or I-290, runs from Route 83 to the Jane Byrne Interchange. It’s also affectionately called “The Ike”.

The Stevenson Expressway/I-55 runs from County Line Road to Lake Shore Drive.

I-94 and I-90 are known as the Dan Ryan Expressway, and it runs between the Jane Byrne Interchange and the I-57/Bishop Ford split.

Now when it comes to the Bishop Ford Freeway, on a map it’s I-94 and it runs between I-80 and the Dan Ryan.

The Tri-state Tollway gives drivers access to all Chicago expressways except for I-355. On a map, this busy roadway is made up of I-94, I-294 and I-80.

The Jane Addams Memorial Tollway is a section of I-90 stretching from O’Hare to the greater Rockford area.

Veterans Memorial Tollway is also known as I-355. It runs through the western suburbs and connects to I-80, I-55, I-290 and I-88.

And speaking of I-88, it’s also known as the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway and stretches from the I-290/I-294 interchange to I-80 near East Moline.

Lastly, there’s the Elgin O’Hare Expressway, or I-390. This nearly ten mile stretch of roadway connects U.S. Route 20 in Hanover Park to Thorndale Avenue and Illinois Route 83 in Wood Dale.