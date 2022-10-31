CHICAGO – Christmas is coming early to Chicago!

On Tuesday Nov. 1, 93.9 Lite FM will switch from playing “Chicago’s relaxing favorites” to playing around-the-clock holiday hits!

Afternoon host Mick Lee, who was dressed as Santa for Halloween, made the announcement in a video on twitter this morning with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” playing in the background.

“Tomorrow at 4 p.m. we begin three hours of commercial free Christmas music.” he said. Fans will get to request their favorite songs plus play on-air games during the kickoff as well.

The station has been playing holiday hits for Chicagoland for the last 22 years and this is reportedly the earliest the station has flipped its format, after doing so on Nov. 3rd of last year.

Fans can listen to the merry music on air at 93.9 LITE FM, on their website 939lifefm.com, on the iHeartRadio app or on iHeartRadio.com.