(NEXSTAR) — With Christmas less than three weeks away, there’s a good chance you’re rewatching some holiday classics as you trim your tree or wrap gifts. As you do, you may notice a trend: many of the greats are set in Chicago.

There are a few that probably come to mind pretty quickly. The city, as you likely know, can look quite dazzling around the holidays, especially if there’s a gentle snow falling.

So as you settle in for a long winter’s rewatch of those Christmas classics, here are 7 that were set in Chicago.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

While the opening scene of the movie is most definitely not set in Illinois, the Griswold family is said to live in the Chicago area. The 1989 film did not, however, take over an entire Chicago suburb for filming. Instead, the Griswold house was located on a Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.

Other scenes — those set at Walmart, the sledding hill, the Christmas tree lot, and even the Griswolds’ attack — were primarily shot in and around Breckenridge, Colorado. Regardless, you’ll still see some shots from Chicago, like the Marshall Field & Co. Department Store on N. State Street and the John Hancock Center on Michigan Avenue.

Home Alone

Unlike “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” all of “Home Alone” was filmed in Illinois, according to IMDb. The most notable location may be the McCallister home, where a young Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) fends off Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) after accidentally being left at home alone ahead of Christmas. You can find it at 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka (it was even available to rent through Airbnb in 2021).

The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)

There are multiple other Illinois filming locations for the 1990 movie. Trinity United Methodist Church in Wilmette, served as the exterior for the church scene while the interior was filmed in the Grace Episcopal Church in Oak Park. Kevin tried to buy a toothbrush in what was once a pharmacy but is now a Gaeter’s Ice Cream shop but the nearby Metra station and park are about the same. Today, his iconic grocery trip would happen at the Grand Food Center in Winnetka, though it’d likely be much more expensive.

Christmas with the Kranks

The 2004 film starring Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis was set in the Chicago suburb of Riverside but was primarily filmed in Hollywood. The mall scene, however, was filmed in Vancouver. Multiple Chicago neighborhoods were reviewed as potential settings, though. When that search became futile, the production crew decided to build an entirely new space in Downey, California.

The Santa Clause

Speaking of Tim Allen, another of his films, “The Santa Clause,” was also set in Illinois (in addition to the North Pole). Before becoming Santa, Allen worked at a toy company in Lakeside, a fictitious Illinois town. But, like “Christmas with the Kranks,” none of the actual filming took place in the Land of Lincoln. Instead, it was shot in Canada and Hollywood, according to IMDb.

A Bad Moms Christmas

Like others on this list, this 2017 film was also set in Chicago, but the filming was done elsewhere. While there are some exterior clips of Chicago spots, the movie was primarily shot in Atlanta. Mila Kunis, who starred as Amy, admitted she wanted their Atlanta set to look as much like Chicago as possible. Do you think the crew delivered on that ask?

Office Christmas Party

If you’ve watched the 2016 movie, you’ve likely noticed the multiple establishing shots of Chicago. That includes an appearance by Flamingo, the statue in the Federal Plaza outside the Kluczynski Federal Building on S. Dearborn, as well as the interior of the building itself; the bridges over the Chicago River; the skyline; an appearance by then-Chicago Bull Jimmy Butler; and various other shots from around the city. But, like “A Bad Moms Christmas,” much of the filming was done in Atlanta, according to IMDb.

Chicago and Illinois have served as the setting for multiple other films. There is, of course, “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” where Neal Page, played by Steve Martin, is trying furiously to get home to Chicago with the help of Del Griffith, played by John Candy. Unlike others on this list, much of the 1987 was filmed in Illinois.