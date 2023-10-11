CHICAGO — The leaves are changing all across Chicagoland, and those looking for something to do — whether its in Northbrook or Northwest Indiana — can find a fall-themed activity for the whole family (or an adults-only night out) in this list of three dozen festivals and events happening this October.

Chicago-Area

Oct. 13, 6:30-10 p.m. — Tacos and Tequila Fest

Enjoy a variety of tacos and tequila cocktails or dance to live music or a DJ—all while enjoying views of beautiful gardens and incredible animals without kids, strollers or crowds At Tacos and Tequila Fest at the Lincoln Park Zoo! This after-hours event is for adults 21+ only! Beer, wine, seltzer and other canned cocktails will be available as well.

Event tickets include exclusive after-hours, limited-capacity access to Lincoln Park Zoo.

This event will feature pop-up bars with canned tequila cocktails, margaritas and other adult beverages for purchase throughout the zoo, specialty tacos crafted by the chefs at Levy Restaurants available for purchase, live salsa and bachata music and lessons performed by Chicago’s own Enrique Calderon and His Orchestra, live DJ on the South Lawn, lawn games and plenty of spaces to relax and refresh with friends and family, free rides on the AT&T Endangered Species Carousel, giveaways and more!

Ticketed events help keep Lincoln Park Zoo free and open to all 365 days a year. Support your zoo while sipping a cocktail.

Oct. 13-15, 20-22, 27-29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Fall Fest 2023

Closeup of hands holding beer mugs and toasting together outdoors.

Dive into the wonderful world of autumn—from picking the perfect pumpkin to taking in the nostalgic scents of hot cider and toasted s’mores—with Lincoln Park Zoo’s ninth annual Fall Fest. This free family-friendly celebration brings harvest-time fun to the heart of Chicago each year from late September to the end of October.

Free entertainment includes music, story time, activities with the Chicago Red Stars, and fall-themed enrichment for the animals. This year’s festival also features ticketed attractions, including slides, rides, and inflatables. Also, Patch’s Pop-up Pumpkin Bar & Grill offers seasonal food and drink for purchase. Every weekend brings something new!

Fall Fest is a FREE event at Lincoln Park Zoo and registration is not required. If you’d like to be informed about all Fall Fest activities and schedules, sign up on Eventbrite and you’ll also be entered to win a 10-pack of tickets for Fall Fest ticketed attractions. One winner will be chosen every week during Fall Fest and notified through email.

Free festive activities include: Live professional pumpkin carvers, Pumpkin market, Sunday story time, Scarecrow stilt walker, Soccer ball juggling and dribbling contests hosted by the Chicago Red Stars, Animal viewing, Fall décor featuring harvests and haunts and so much more!

Ticketed experiences include: AT&T Endangered Species Carousel, Lionel Train Adventure, Gorilla Trek Virtual Reality Experience, Harvest Maze, Fun Slide, Bounce House, Inflatable Obstacle Course, Pirate’s Revenge, Kiddie Ferris Wheel and S’mores Roasting Kits.

Tickets cost $4 for one, $36 for 10, and $69 for 20. They are available at zoo ticket counters. Or, you can skip the line and purchase on Eventbrite in advance!

Oct. 14-15, 18-21 — World Music Festival Chicago

Featuring 10 consecutive days of live, global music, World Music Festival Chicago returns with 34 bands (including three DJs) representing 22 countries, including 10 local music groups. For its 23rd year of programming, the festival features performances in 11 indoor and outdoor venues across Chicago. Guests can experience the sounds of world music and its subgenres from diverse geographical regions including Brazil, South Korea, and Senegal. Free admission.

Oct. 18-20, 6-10 p.m. — World Fashion Festival

Macy’s on State Street – 111 North Street, Chicago, IL

After continuing to reinvent the World Fashion Festival brand throughout the years, we continue to break barriers and pioneer multiculturalism in fashion. World Fashion Festival brand is a platform specifically designed for multi-sensory fashion experiences. Our multi-sensory fashion experience platforms are typically utilized by local, national, and international fashion brands, designers, and other industry professionals to showcase their latest collections and products to a diverse audience.

The World Fashion Festival platform is utilized for various purposes, such as launching a new season of clothing, introducing a new product line, or simply creating buzz and interest around a brand. Our multi-sensory fashion experience platforms can be large or small, formal or informal, and hosted by the World Fashion Festival.

Oct. 21, 12-4 p.m. — Octoberfest with Dunkin’ Donuts

Life Changing Community Outreach is partnering with Dunkin’ Donuts at 5707 West North Avenue for Octoberfest. On Saturday, October 21, 2023, at noon, join us for a day filled with fun activities that the whole family will love. Admission is free and the event features a photo booth, concessions, and a coat giveaway, while supplies last.

This event is the best way to kick off the Fall season, so mark your calendars and join in on the Fall excitement!

Aurora

Oct. 13-15, Friday – 4-11 p.m., Saturday/Sunday – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. — Halal Ribfest

Get ready to indulge in the best Halal food Illinois has to offer as the Halal Ribfest Tour 2023 embarks on its first-ever tour in the USA, following a successful tour of Canada. This year’s event promises an even more extraordinary experience. Halal Ribfest Illinois takes its place as the second destination among a lineup of seven US cities.

From traditional barbecue to innovative street food, Halal Ribfest offers a delectable array of flavors and gastronomic experiences for attendees to explore. The event brings together passionate local vendors who are dedicated to delivering top-quality Halal food that caters to different tastes and preferences. It is more than just a food festival; it’s a celebration of community, culture, and diversity.

Inclusive by nature, Halal Ribfest encourages people of all faiths and cultures to participate and enjoy the festivities. It serves as a platform for fostering connections and promoting understanding among individuals from various backgrounds. As you step into the festival grounds, you’ll find yourself immersed in an atmosphere of joy and unity.

Attendees can look forward to a weekend filled with family-friendly entertainment, exciting activities, and a chance to engage with the vibrant culture and traditions that make halal food so special. Discover local market vendors offering unique products, enjoy live performances by talented artists, and relish in the mouthwatering creations prepared by Illinois’ top food vendors, showcasing their culinary expertise.

The Halal Ribfest Illinois is committed to ethical and sustainable practices, ensuring that every dish is prepared to the highest standards of halal certification. The festival takes pride in its dedication to promoting and supporting local businesses.

This year, Halal Ribfest Illinois will captivate attendees of all ages with bouncy castles, mesmerizing street performers, a Nasheed concert, and even a thrilling fire show. There is something for everyone, ensuring a memorable experience for families, friends, and individuals alike.

It’s a chance to connect with the local community, embrace the cultural tapestry that makes Illinois unique, and create lasting memories.

Mark your calendars and prepare your taste buds for a weekend of Halal Ribfest Illinois from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15. Join us as we celebrate the flavors, traditions, and togetherness that define this exceptional event. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary culinary journey.

Bridgeview

Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 1 – 9 p.m. Saturdays, 12 – 9 p.m. Sundays – Pumpkin Patch Festival

The Pumpkin Patch Festival is just around the corner! Enjoy a day and night of pumpkin-filled excitement and FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

Immerse yourself in a world of pumpkins, thrilling carnival rides, a petting zoo, a balloon artist, face painting magic show, kiddy haunted house and maze, lots of pumpkins, and delicious food!

Also! Join us for a daily pumpkin egg hunt where the winner gets to choose a FREE pumpkin of their choice!

FREE parking when you buy tickets online @ eventiwzinc.com

Pumpkin Patch Festival 7325 W. 79th St. Bridgeview

Buffalo Grove

Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — HarvestFest

Kingswood Church will host its annual HarvestFest event for children, youth, and families on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a petting zoo, children’s games and prizes, pumpkin decorating, a bake sale, great food, and a free lunch for each child. All events are free at this very fun and family-friendly event. Kingswood Church is located at 401 West Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove. Visit www.kingswoodumc.com or call 847.398.0770 for more information.

Crystal Lake

Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Halloween at the Crystal Lake Plaza

Join us for an enchanting Halloween extravaganza! We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming family fun outdoor event, taking place on Saturday, October 28th, at Crystal Lake Plaza. Mark your calendars and gather your loved ones for a day of spooktacular delights from 11am to 2pm. Here’s a sneak peek of what awaits:

Trick or Treating: Embark on a candy-filled adventure as you visit our stores, ready to treat your little ones to an assortment of goodies.

Magic Shows with Live Animals: Prepare to be mystified and delighted by enchanting magic performances featuring some furry friends.

Petting Zoo: Get up close and personal with adorable creatures at the petting zoo, a heartwarming experience for kids and adults of all ages.

Stilt Walkers: Watch in awe as our skilled stilt walker roam the plaza, adding a touch of whimsy to the festivities.

Glitter Face Painting: Unleash your inner sparkle with our glittery face painting station, where professional artists will transform your face into a dazzling masterpiece.

Giant Dinosaur: Journey back in time as our life-sized dinosaurs transport you to a prehistoric world filled with wonder.

Amazing Food and More!: Satisfy your cravings with delectable food options that will tantalize your taste buds.

But that’s not all! While you’re soaking up the Halloween spirit, be sure to swing by and say hello to the friendly folks from Star 105.5. They’ll be broadcasting live from the event and generously giving away mini pumpkins to the first 105 visitors, making your day even more memorable.

Don’t miss this opportunity to create magical memories with your family. Join us on October 28th at Crystal Lake Plaza, and let the Halloween festivities begin! We can’t wait to see you there.

Des Plaines

Oct. 14, 12-4 p.m. — Harvest Hoot

The City of Des Plaines invites you to the brand-new Harvest Hoot event on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Oakton College! There will be live entertainment on stage, an inflatable corn maze, family activities, a harvest artisan market, food trucks, and more. Visit desplaines.org/harvesthoot for more information.

Evanston

Oct. 21, 3-9:15 p.m. — Zombie Scramble

Held at the Evanston Ecology Center, this event is a flag football-style race where participating teams look to have all of their team members finish the race with their lives intact, aka not having their flags taken off their belt.

For more info on the event and how to get involved, visit the City of Evanston’s website.

Frankfort

Oct. 14, starts at 10 a.m. — Howl-a-Woof

Taking place at the Bark Park at Commissioners Park on 80th Avenue and Sauk Trail, admission is free to this family (and of course, dog) friendly event!

Trick or Treat!!! Bring your dog all dressed up for this costume competition, bone yard hunt, and trick or treating event. Dogs will have the opportunity to “Trick or Treat” with the vendors at the Bark Park so remember to bring your bags to collect all their goodies. Dogs will also have a chance to enter the costume contest to be judged on – Best Overall, Funniest, and Scariest. All friendly dogs are welcome at this FREE, on-leash event. An adult must accompany dog-owners under the age of 12. While you are enjoying this event, please remember to pick-up a membership packet for the Bark Park.

For additional information please contact the Frankfort Park District office at 815-469-9400 or www.frankfortparks.org

Glen Ellyn

Oct. 14, 1-4 p.m. — OAKtoberfest

The Glen Ellyn Park District (GEPD) and Go Green Glen Ellyn are holding their second OAKtoberfest on October 14th from 1:00-4:00 at Maryknoll Park in Glen Ellyn. The community is invited to attend this free event with activities for all ages. The event will feature music from School of Rock, as well as drinks for purchase from Two Hound Red, Ko-ze Wine Cellar, and Spiritus Coffee. The Park District will be offering platform tennis for free on a first come, first served basis and the Glen Ellyn Public Library will be in attendance with their new ‘GEPL Anywhere’ van. Attendees can also purchase organic veggie plants from Homegrown Gardens or native plants from Branch Gardens, attend a free yoga class with dripyoga, participate in a recycled paper-making workshop with SCARCE, and more.

Glenview

Oct. 20, 5:30-8 p.m. — Halloween Skele-bration!

Get in the Halloween spirit with a family-friendly Halloween party held at the Glenview Park Center! Activities include celebrating a “not-so-haunted” train, inflatables, face painting, creepy crafts, trick-or-treating, music from a live DJ and more.

Admission costs $10 per child ages 2-12, and $5 per child ages 13 and older. More info on the event can be found on the Glenview Park District’s website.

Gurnee

Oct. 14, 1-4 p.m. — Halloween Fall Fest

From fall favorites such as hayrides, carnival games, crafts, DJ, and entertainment, along with Halloween themed activities like our infamous “Trick or Treat Path,” “Mad Science Slime Lab,” “glow-in-the-dark ghost busting”, and costume contest, participants of all ages will find FUN around every corner!

Highwood

Oct. 15, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Double Reed Festival

After a four year wait, the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory’s Chicago Double Reed Festival is finally back! This is an all-day experience by and for Chicago area bassoonists and oboists of all ages and levels. Participants will attend their choice of workshops & masterclasses led by our exceptional clinicians from around the midwest. Additionally, they can explore instrument vendors from around the Chicagoland area as well as meet college university representatives to learn more about their opportunities. The festival will be held on October 15, 2023 at Ravinia’s Bennett Gordon Hall from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Young musicians, high school and college students, amateur and professional performers, bassoon or oboe teachers, parents, and all double reed enthusiasts!

Educational lectures, workshops and masterclasses led by our professional clinicians.

Free lunch and a 2023 Double Reed t-shirt.

Extraordinary instrument vendors from the Chicagoland area

Participate in a Double Reed Choir.

Inspirational recital by our clinicians!

Lockport

Oct. 10-13, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Pumpkin Fest

Welcome to Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm: Your Destination for “Affordable Fun on the Farm”®

Join us for 30+ Years of Harvesting Family Memories with Over 40 Unlimited Attractions!

Looking for a fun and affordable way to enjoy the fall season with your family? Look no further than Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm! Our over 40 acres of “Affordable Fun on the Farm”® await you with endless activities and attractions. Bring the whole family, including the little ones two and under who enter for FREE!

With General Admission, you’ll receive access to over 40 unlimited attractions, including a cornfield maze, wagon rides, farm animals, train rides, mountain slide and much more! Plus, we have PLENTY OF MEALS AND TREATS TO EAT! And for the adults, we have 2 onsite bars! Additional activities like Gem Mining, Cottonwood Railroad, and Scrapyard Shootout are available for a small fee.

Make the most out of your day at Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm and create unforgettable family memories. But hurry, our season ends on October 30th, but we are open Columbus Day!

All tickets must be redeemed at the same time, and we appreciate your understanding. So what are you waiting for? Purchase your tickets today and make this fall season one to remember!

Come experience “Affordable Fun on the Farm”® at Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm – where family memories are made!

Naperville

Oct. 20-21, 6:30-10 p.m. — All Hallows Eve

Taking place at the Naper Settlement, organizers say magic, monsters and mythical entertainment will be summoned during this annual fall festival. Those in attendance can expect plenty of Halloween-themed outdoor activities, art and performances for the whole family.

Organizers say All Hallows Eve is recommended for families with children age 16 and under. Form more information on the festival, potential attendees can visit Naper Settlement’s website.

Oct. 28, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Pumpkin Palooza

Young kids carving Halloween jack-o’-lanterns

Taking place at the DuPage Children’s Museum in Naperville, Pumpkin Palooza is an event centered around creative, not-so-scary experiences that explore S.T.E.A.M. concepts through play with families and their children.

Oct. 29 — Downtown Naperville Halloween Hop

Organizers say ghouls, goblins, witches and more are invited to celebrate Halloween in downtown Naperville at this event.

Northbrook

Oct. 22, 1-3 p.m. — Fall Fest Trunk or Treat

This year, Northbrook’s Fall Fest will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat.” Halloween decorated cars will be parked in our lot and filled with candy for the kids. The event will also include live music, snacks, vendors, kid’s activities and more.

Taking place at North Suburban YMCA on Techny Road, admission is free, with snacks and beverages available for purchase.

Romeoville

Oct. 20, 4:30-8 p.m. — Halloween Fest

Halloween Fest in Romeoville will be taking place at Deer Crossing Park on West Romeo Road and will feature inflatables, a costume contest, trunk or treat, a DJ, stilt walkers, a petting zoo, face painting, food trucks, a hayride, bug exhibit, Howl2Go Dueling Pianos, a fire dancer and more!

Schaumburg

Oct. 20-22, 27-31, 6-10 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Sundays — Halloween Carnival at Wintrust Field

The second annual Schaumburg Halloween Carnival invites Chicagoland to experience two full weekends (October 20 – 22 and October 27 – 29, 2023) of nostalgic family fun, featuring spooky rides, a delightfully spooky House of Creeps haunted house, tasty treats, trick-or-treating, seasonally themed arts and crafts, a VIP, Very Insane Person bar/lounge, live music, and more. Entrance to the carnival is free for all attendees, and parking is $5.

All-New Haunted House: Joining forces with The House of Creeps, the carnival is transforming Wintrust Field, home of the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team, into a spooktacular haunted house. Tickets for the haunted house are $17.50 per person, when purchased online, $20 at the door, and includes access to the new VIP: Very Insane Person, Bar and lounge, located on the second floor of Wintrust Stadium in the “Schaumburg Club.” VIP hosts a full-service bar and invites guests to socialize in the eerie lounge with other haunted-housers, before making their way through The House of Creeps. VIP bar requires a haunted house ticket to enter. House of Creeps is open during carnival hours Oct. 20 – 22, 27-29, and as a special treat, is also open Oct. 30 and 31. Tickets for The House of Creeps are encouraged to be purchased ahead of time online.

Costumes, Crafts + Trick-or-Treating: Those bringing children to the carnival will be pleased to learn that Trick-or-Treat will again be hosted by all vendors each day of the carnival. Children will be provided with a special trick-or-treat monster-lantern bag and can collect goodies from each vendor. Additionally, families are encouraged to stop by the face painting booth and crafts tent to participate in free “make and take” kids crafts, such as DIY Halloween mason jar luminaries, coloring books and more. Costumes are also encouraged, and a costume contest is hosted each night of the carnival, which is free for all to participate.

Food & Beverage: Foodies attending the Halloween carnival will be thrilled to indulge in seasonal treats, including popcorn, cotton candy, caramel apples, corn dogs, hot dogs, polish sausage, nachos, and funnel cakes with a variety of toppings. Additionally, Hell’s BBQ restaurant and Rainbow Cone will be onsite serving savory and sweet treats both weekends. The carnival will also host a standard plaza bar, serving beer and seltzers for those 21+ years and older.

Those interested in an extra scary good time can make their way through HOUSE OF CREEPS HAUNTED HOUSE, if they dare! Tickets are $17.50 per person when purchased online, $20 at the door, and include access to VIP: Very Insane Person Bar/lounge access. The Haunted House and VIP Bar are open during carnival weekend evenings, as well as Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Oct. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. — Halloween Spooktacular Disco Ball

Being put on at the Community Recreation Center on North Springinsguth Road, this disco-themed, not-too-spooky ball will be a Halloween-themed party with music from The Dynamix, games goody bags and a costume contest, including photo opportunities with some of your favorite characters!

Concessions will be available for purchase and admission is $12. For more information, visit the Schaumburg Park District’s website.

Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m. — Pumpkin Splash

Taking place at The Water Works on North Springinsguth Road, organizers invite you to swim with pumpkins and enjoy pool pumpkin picking, with DJ entertainment and a goody bag filled with treats included along the way.

Don’t forget your swimsuit, and make sure to register online for the event on the Schaumburg Park District’s website.

Warrenville

Oct. 14-15, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — CoffeeCon Festival 2023

Historic Coffee Figures and Time Travel Await at CoffeeCon™ Festival 2023

Coffee enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The CoffeeCon™ Festival is back, promising a delightful blend of coffee history and time travel experiences. Scheduled for October 14 and 15, 2023, at the picturesque St. James Farm in Warrenville, IL, this event is set to transport you through the rich tapestry of coffee’s past and present.

What’s Brewing at CoffeeCon™?

One of the highlights of this year’s CoffeeCon™ Festival is the unique opportunity to meet the legends behind coffee’s evolution. Step back in time at our Coffee Time Machine™ and encounter remarkable individuals who shaped the coffee landscape:

Melitta Bentz: An ordinary German housewife in the early 1900s, Melitta Bentz became a coffee pioneer with her ingenious invention of the pour-over coffee brewing method and the paper filter. Her patented idea gave birth to the renowned Melitta company, all while juggling household responsibilities.

Kaldi the Goat Herder: Journey to the origins of coffee with Kaldi, the goat herder credited with discovering coffee. He’ll share captivating stories of learning from observation and the fascinating beginnings of this beloved beverage.

Erna Knutsen: The Queen of Green, Erna Knutsen, coined the term “specialty coffee.” After being ousted from a coffee company’s tasting room due to her gender, she championed small coffee farmers and kick-started the specialty coffee industry.

Gabriel De Clieu: His story is one of adventure, intrigue, and heroism. Legend has it he single-handedly introduced the coffee plant to the Western Hemisphere. King, Louis XV refused his request to take a cutting of a coffee tree from the Royal Garden Atrium. In a daring act of smuggling De Clieu took a cutting to the New World and shared his water rations with his precious plant. This one act changed agricultural history and kick-started the coffee industry in the Americas.

Jacob Bunn: In Springfield, Jacob Bunn established his store and bank, sharing anecdotes about his close friend, Abraham Lincoln. He even lent money to President Lincoln for his campaign and later became one of his pallbearers. Jacob will also share intriguing predictions about his grandson, George Bunn, the inventor of the automatic drip brewer.

Dr. Peter Schlumbohm: The inventor of the Chemex Coffeemaker, Dr. Schlumbohm’s creation inspired George Bunn. His iconic Chemex now resides in the Museum of Modern Art and is celebrated as one of the finest ways to brew coffee. Dr. Schlumbohm will personally teach the art of making the Perfect Vintage Chemex in one of our 30 free walk-in coffee classes.

Why Attend CoffeeCon™ Festival 2023?

This year’s CoffeeCon™ promises an array of experiences, including the Coffee Time Machine™, 30 free walk-in coffee classes, a Coffee Roaster Pavilion with 16 specialty roasters offering coffee bean samples in a Coffee Trick or Treat™ experience*, Espresso with La Marzocco, a Coffee Art Exhibit, a vendor market with food, arts, and crafts, and live music and entertainment amidst the vibrant fall colors of St. James Farm.

The first 3,000 adult attendees will have the opportunity to Coffee Trick or Treat™ with the roasters on our roasters pavilion.

This year we offer a special coffee tasting class (extra ticketed presentation) with Kenneth Davids, author of four books on coffee and editor/founder of Coffee Review. Kenneth will take participants through detailed tasting of three to four different coffees and demonstrate to the group the ways in which the cup characteristics of each sample reflect differences in tree variety, processing method and terroir.

Get Your Tickets Today!

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary journey through the history of coffee and its tasteful present. Tickets are a mere $25, granting you access to all these experiences. A Limited coupon code for $5 off your order is available. Enter the word: TimeTraveler. As a bonus, attendees are automatically entered into our renowned Coffee and Coffee Equipment Prize Draw at 3:00 PM each day. Stay the day, explore, taste, have fun and win exciting prizes.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit Coffee-Con.com. Join us at St. James Farm on October 14 and 15 for a caffeinated adventure through time and flavor.

CoffeeCon™ Festival is owned by the Foundation For Coffee Knowledge, a 501(c)3 corporation.

West Chicago

Oct. 14, 12-3 p.m. — Boo Bash

Taking place at 201 West National Street in West Chicago, Boo Bash is calling ghosts and goblins galore! Come to the ARC to see what’s in store! Halloween games and lots of fun treats, this Halloween celebration is sure to be neat! Jump on your broomstick or float like a ghost to the Recreation Center and enjoy a hayride, live entertainment, games, crafts, activities and MORE!

Westmont

Oct. 21, starting at 10:15 a.m. — Wicked West Fest & Costume Contest

Taking place in downtown Westmont on Cass Avenue, organizers encourage attendees to dress up for Halloween and come be a part of this fun costume contest. There will be six categories: Newborn to 1-year olds, 2-5 years old, 6-9 years old, 10-13 years old, 14 & older, and a group/family category (Must have at least 3 people). For more information, contact Westmont Special Events at wsec@westmontevents.com or 630-829-9378.

Yorkville

Oct. 14 — Yorktoberfest 2023

Yorktoberfest is the largest nonprofit event of its kind to come to the Fox River! It’s an unforgettable day full of great fun, food, beer, live music, and activities for the whole family, all while raising money to benefit children and families in Yorkville and Kendall County! Featured acts include Junkyard Groove, Eric Chesser, Fletcher Rockwell, and Hillbilly Rockstarz.

Northwest Indiana

Oct. 13, 4-8 p.m. — Hispanic Heritage Festival (Hammond)

Taking place at Purdue University Northwest on 169th Street, PUR supports and acknowledges the rich Latino community on campus and in surrounding areas. Join us as we celebrate the diversity and richness of the Hispanic/Latino community with local food vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. This event is open to the PNW students, faculty, staff and the community.

Oct. 13-14, Fri 4-6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Fall Harvest Festival and Trick or Treat (Valparaiso)

A trick or treat takes place in downtown Valparaiso Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., while the Fall Harvest Festival kicks off the next morning at 10 a.m.

Trick or Treat

Dress up in your spookiest or silliest costume and go door-to-door all throughout Downtown Valparaiso to get some tasty treats from various restaurants, retailers, and other organizations. Visit Central Park Plaza and stroll throughout downtown for treats and fun. Free hayrides will be provided by the Valparaiso Parks Department.

Fall Harvest Festival

Fall is here in Northwest Indiana. The air is a little cooler and crisp, the leaves are changing, and of course, our favorite Fall tradition is right around the corner! As the weather cools, the fun heats up for two days of costumes, tricks, treats, spooks and more with the Fall Harvest Festival!

There will be fall themed interactive events such as a Pumpkin Bounce House, pumpkin painting, caramel apple dipping and more!

Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Pumpkinfest (Fair Oaks)

Celebrate pumpkins in the Fair Oaks Farms Orchard!

Set your eyes on some of the largest pumpkins in Indiana, carve Fair Oaks Farms pumpkins with your family, play pumpkin-themed games and taste our delicious pumpkin concoctions and baked goods!

Oct. 14, Farmers from all over Indiana will come to have the official Indiana Pumpkin Grower’s Association Weigh Off at Fair Oaks Farms! Weighing begins at 10AM for giant vegetables and fruits. 11AM – 2:00PM is the Pumpkin Weighing! The winners will be announced at 2PM!

Enjoy pumpkin-themed games, delicious food from the Food Truck, the excitement of the weigh-off and take pictures with some incredibly large pumpkins!

Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m. — Pumpkinfest (Lowell)

Pop into the Lowell Public Library for some fall fun! A free family event, those who stop on by will be able to decorate a pumpkin, enjoy some apple cider and take a trip down a nature trail to see how many pumpkin pictures they can find.

Oct. 15, 2-4 p.m. — Haunted Trails & Family Fall Fest (Michigan City)

Dress up in your best Halloween costume and bring the entire family to Friendship Botanic Gardens anytime between 2-4 PM Central on Sunday, October 15th for an afternoon of family-friendly scares! Trick-or-treat our haunted trails, and enjoy temporary tattoos and games!

Please park in our main parking lot off US-Highway 12. This is an open-house style event, so please arrive anytime between 2 and 4.

In the case of inclement weather, please refer to our social media pages the day-of to make sure the event is still on. Our rain date for Haunted Trails is Sunday, October 22nd from 2-4.

There are no presale tickets for this event. Tickets will only be available at the door. Cash is preferred for faster check-in.

Kids ages 2-12: $2

13 & over: $5

Oct. 20, 5-8 p.m. — Monster Mash (Hammond)

Taking place at the Jean Shepherd Center on JF Mahoney Drive, the City of Hammond is hosting Monster Mash, a Halloween event for all ages with a costume contest, games, music and more! Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Oct. 21, 4-7 p.m. — Fall Fun Fair (Hobart)

The Christian Assembly Church on Grand Boulevard invite all to come enjoy this fun fall event!

The tenth annual Fall Fun Fair will include activities like indoor trick-or-treating, games, prizes, face painting, food, and more. Be sure to have the kids wear their Halloween costumes. It will be a fun time for all!