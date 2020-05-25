13-year-old graduates from college, earns 4 associate’s degrees

Graduating from college is a big deal. But it’s an even bigger deal for Jack Rico – because he’s only 13-years-old.
He is the youngest graduate of Fullerton College in California. He now has four associate’s degrees under his belt.
But he’s not stopping there.
He’s headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a BS in history.
So what does he want to do with all his degrees?
“Well I mean, I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”
Jack started college when he was 11-years-old. He earned those four degrees in just two years.
When he’s not studying, Jack said he loves to play video games.