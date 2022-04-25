ELGIN, Ill. — One Illinois Lottery player in Elgin is $12.5 million richer!

Bharat Patel sold a winning Lotto ticket worth $12.5 million over the weekend. (Photo: Provided)

The lucky player purchased the winning lottery ticket at Total Liquors, located at 823 Summit St. in Elgin, matching all six numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing, 13-15-28-29-31-44, to win the jackpot.

The lottery winner becomes the sixth player to win a prize of more than a million dollars since January 2021.

The $12.5 million reward is also the largest jackpot win since June 2020.

Store owner Bharat Patel said it’s not the first time the shop has sold a winning ticket, but it’s definitely the biggest.

Retailers who sell winning tickets receive a cash bonus of sale of 1% of the prize amount.

As a result, the Illinois Lottery will award the store $125,000.