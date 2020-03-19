Transportation updates for Thursday, March 19th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMTRAK:

Reduced Service Starts Today: https://media.amtrak.com/2020/03/midwest-service-changes-effective-march-19-and-21/

CTA:

- Normal Weekday Service

- Precautionary COVID-19 measures: https://www.transitchicago.com/coronavirus/

METRA:

- Normal Weekday Service, at least through Friday: https://wgntv.com/morning-news/metra-service-update/

-Precautionary COVID-19 measures: https://metrarail.com/node/7497

-Monthly Pass Holder Refund Info: https://metrarail.com/about-metra/newsroom/metra-waives-5-ticket-refund-fee

SOUTH SHORE:

-Modified Weekday schedule starts Monday, March 23: https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/news/item/278-south-shore-line-to-reduce-service-levels

-Precautionary COVID-19 measures: https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/news/item/274-south-shore-line-covid-19-precautionary-measures

-Monthly Pass Holder Refund Info: https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/news/item/277-service-advisory-march-april-monthly-ticket-update

PACE:

-Regular Service; Recommending that ADA paratransit riders consider postponing non-essential travel.

-Precautionary COVID-19 measures -http://www.pacebus.com/health/

ILLINOIS TOLLWAY:

-The Tollway has implemented all-electronic tolling as a precaution to limit the potential spread of coronavirus to customers. If you don’t have an IPASS or EZPASS, you can pay for missed tolls online. MORE info:

https://www.illinoistollway.com/documents/20184/820225/20200313+-+Illinois+Tollway+to+Implement+All-Electronic+Tolling+as+Precaution+Against+Spread+of+Coronavirus/f583a235-bec9-4c1f-a381-d4379b661ac9?version=1.0

IDOT:

-IDOT says it has received a few calls from the public asking about rumors that it will close roads due to COVID-19. It says the rumors are FALSE. IDOT will not be closing interstates, highways, rest areas or bridges, except s needed for construction (which is still ongoing).

OHARE AIRPORT:

O’Hare Airport is one of 13 airports conducting enhanced COVID-19 screening of passengers arriving from Europe. MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/coronavirus/photos-long-lines-greet-passengers-at-ohare-during-travel-ban/

MIDWAY AIRPORT:

The control tower at Midway Airport remains closed for cleaning after three technicians tested positive for COVID-19. The Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control in Elgin will provide services to pilots until they are in sight and can use the airport frequency. The airport is still open, but service is limited. Check with your airlines.

https://wgntv.com/news/coronavirus/control-tower-at-midway-temporarily-closed-after-several-technicians-test-positive-for-covid-19/