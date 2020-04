Two coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Northern California's Santa Clara County from early February are the earliest known deaths from the virus in the US.The deaths were from February 6 and February 17 -- up to three weeks before the first known US death in Kirkland, Washington, on February 29.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner performed autopsies on two individuals who died in their residences in February and sent samples to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county said in a news release.