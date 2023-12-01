CHICAGO — All lanes are blocked on outbound Bishop Ford Expressway near 134th Street after a truck struck an overpass, causing an ensuing crash, Illinois State Police said Friday.

Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder, however.

Just before 4 p.m., troopers responded to the area following reports that a truck tractor struck an overpass and caused an attached shipping container to become dislodged.

As a result of the crash, the shipping container is blocking all southbound lanes on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

ISP said a pickup truck also struck the shipping container. No injuries were reported.

Troopers add that the truck tractor did not immediately stop at the scene but was later located by troopers farther south on I-94.

SEE ALSO: ‘Sick customer’ delays transit on CTA Blue Line

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.