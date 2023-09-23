CHICAGO — The Chicago Half Marathon and 5K makes a return this weekend which could mean some headaches for drivers.

The Chicago Half Marathon and 5K will take place in Jackson Park, Hyde Park and along DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday. According to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), several streets will be closed this weekend to accommodate the event.

While some of the street closures will begin on Saturday, Sept. 23, most of the closures will begin in the early-morning hours on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Saturday Street Closures

The OEMC says two streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday before reopening at 3 p.m. on Sunday:

East Hayes Drive will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to South Cornell Drive.

South Richards Drive will be closed from East Hayes Drive to East Marquette Drive starting.

Sunday Street Closures

The OEMC says several street closures will begin starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday:

South Cornell Drive will be closed from East Hayes Drive to East Marquette Drive.

East Marquette Drive will be closed from South Stony Island Avenue to South Cornell Drive.

East Marquette Drive will be closed from South Cornell Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed from East Marquette Drive to the McCormick Bridge before reopening at 10 a.m.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed from East Marquette Drive to East 31st Street starting at 6:30 a.m. before reopening at 11:30 a.m.

East 47th Street will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to South Cornell Drive before reopening at 10:45 a.m.

East 57th Street will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the race parking lot near East 63rd Street and South Stony Island Avenue until 11 a.m.

According to organizers, DuSable Lake Shore Drive will have rolling openings starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The half marathon is set to kick off at 7 a.m., the 5K starts at 7:45 and the new Kids Run Chicago race will start at 10 a.m. Runners taking part in the annual event will start and finish their races in Jackson Park

The OEMC says residents and visitors should remain aware of the closures, crowds and increase in traffic in the area, which could cause delays.

Click Here to view a full race map or visit the Chicago Half Marathon website for details on the event.