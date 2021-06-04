Semi-truck carrying fireworks rolls over, catches fire on Tri-State Tollway

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A semi-truck carrying fireworks rolled over and caught fire on the Tri-State Tollway causing lane closures ahead of the morning rush.

The fire caused a closure on the northbound trip of the Tri-State at St. Charles Road around 4:30 a.m. Friday. All lanes were blocked off from Roosevelt to North Avenue. One viewer called in to say they were stuck in the traffic jam for over two hours.

The Chicago Fire Department was called in and the fire has since been put out.

Drivers are urged to use Manheim or I-355 to get around the closures.

Loos like SB 294 will be closed for awhile at St Charles Rd… pic.twitter.com/7mF509Blwr — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 4, 2021