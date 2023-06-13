CHICAGO — Five people were injured after a school bus overturned Tuesday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 35th Street.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the inbound lanes.

Images from the Illinois Department of Transportation camera appear to show emergency personnel treating people at the scene. The Chicago Fire Department said five people, all students, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the school bus refused medical treatment, the fire department said.

It also appears a few people with backpacks were standing next to the bus.

The bus was turned upright again shortly after 3 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.