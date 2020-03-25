Mass Transit and Secretary of State Office update March 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CTA

-Operating on normal service schedule

-Details on one-time, prorated credit for riders with activated 7 and 30 day passes: https://www.ventrachicago.com/covid-19/

-More details from CTA on its response to COVID-19: https://www.transitchicago.com/coronavirus/

-The CTA has joined other transit agencies across the country in asking the federal government for public transit funding to be part of any federal relief package. In a letter to Senate and House leadership, the agencies say that "while emergency personnel need our infrastructure to do their jobs, overall ridership on our systems has plummeted every day – dropping as much as 90 percent in some cases. Combined with falling tax revenues and dramatically increased cleaning costs, this collapse of revenue has resulted in immediate and enormous funding gaps." They are requesting that the relief package include at least $25 billion of dedicated support for public transit agencies.

METRA

-Alternate weekday schedule in place: https://metrarail.com/riding-metra/service-updates/alternate-schedules

-Medical personnel can now ride free. Just show your work ID showing you are employed at a hospital, doctor's office, medical facility or local fire department to the conductor and you will not be charged the fare.

-Monthly pass holder refund info: https://metrarail.com/about-metra/newsroom/metra-waives-5-ticket-refund-fee

-More details from Metra on its response to COVID-19: https://metrarail.com/node/7497

PACE

-Currently seeing about a 53% drop in ridership on fixed bus routes; 70% drop in ADA Paratransit Ridership

-Modified Service Schedules: http://www.pacebus.com/sub/schedules/route_notices.asp

-Suspension of collection of TAP (Taxi Access Program) fare. The program provides ADA Paratransit-eligible riders the option of using taxis at reduced rates for trips that begin in the City of Chicago. Riders will still have to swipe their TAP card, but no money will be deducted.

-Recommending that ADA paratransit riders consider postponing non-essential travel.

-More details from Pace on its response to COVID-19: http://www.pacebus.com/health/

SOUTH SHORE LINE

-Modified Schedule: https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/images/SSL-EBWB-reduced-weekday-train-schedule.pdf

-Monthly Pass Holder refund info: https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/news/item/277-service-advisory-march-april-monthly-ticket-update

-More details on the South Shore Line's response to COVID-19: https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/commuters/covid-19-precautions

DIVVY

-Discounted rides until April 30, including $1/trip and a discounted annual membership from $99 to $49.50: https://www.divvybikes.com/pricing

-Free rides for healthcare workers through April 30; sign up through employer. Interested health care companies can email herobikes@lyft.com to learn how to receive free memberships for employees.

-Increased cleaning protocols in place

TAXI/RIDESHARE

-The City of Chicago is delaying collections for several fines and fees through April 30, including the Ground Transportation Tax for taxicabs, Transportation Network Providers (rideshare) and other public passenger vehicles.

-Extension of the deadline for debt checks for TNP and taxi drivers until April 30, deferring collection of the accessibility fee for taxicabs and TNPs and deferring inspections of vehicles and renewals of licenses while BACP offices are closed.

-Uber's COVID-19 guidance for riders/drivers: https://www.uber.com/us/en/coronavirus/

-Lyft's COVID-19 guidance for riders/drivers:: https://www.lyft.com/safety/coronavirus

AMTRAK:

-Reduced Service: https://media.amtrak.com/2020/03/midwest-service-changes-effective-march-19-and-21/

-Waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30.

-More details on Amtrak's response to COVID-19:https://www.amtrak.com/coronavirus?intcmp=wsp_promo-card_link_coronavirus-updates_hpcard1

IDOT

-Roads, bridges and rest areas will remain open 24/7, except where there is ongoing construction/maintenance.

TOLLWAY

-The Tollway has implemented all-electronic tolling as a precaution to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. If you don't have an IPASS, you can pay for a missed toll online: https://www.illinoistollway.com/documents/20184/820225/20200313+-+Illinois+Tollway+to+Implement+All-Electronic+Tolling+as+Precaution+Against+Spread+of+Coronavirus/f583a235-bec9-4c1f-a381-d4379b661ac9?version=1.0

-During this time, existing violations have been placed on hold and grace period tolling has been extended.

O'HARE & MIDWAY AIRPORTS:

-The airports remain open to facilitate essential travel and the movement of goods.

-More information: https://www.flychicago.com/business/media/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx

SECRETARY OF STATE OFFICES

-Will remain closed through April 7

-Expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended 30 days after facilities reopen.

-More info: https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/news/2020/march/200320d1.pdf

-Some employees will continue working to process online transactions: www.cyberdriveillinois.com

-President Trump announced on March 23 that the federal REAL ID deadline is being extended beyond Oct 1, 2020. A new deadline hasn't yet been established.