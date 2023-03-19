CHICAGO — A major years-long construction project on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago is expected to cause extensive delays.

Starting on Monday night, the Illinois Department of Transportation will close the two left-hand inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway from the Edens Expressway to Ohio Street.

It will take about a week for the full configuration to get into place.

The express lanes will stay open to inbound traffic until this year’s repairs are done.

If you’re looking to avoid some frustration and getting stuck in the delays, there are some things you can do to try to avoid the delays.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said drivers should consider traveling at off-peak times and avoid rush hour.

IDOT also said motorists should consider taking public transportation.

Some options include the Metra Union Pacific North, Milwaukee District North, North Central Service and Union Pacific Northwest lines.

The CTA Blue Line will continue to operate, however, there are some disruptions to weekend service due to construction.

The weekend disruptions are expected to last through late May.

The CTA also offers Park and Ride options at Rosemont, Cumberland and Harlem.

If public transportation and traveling at different times aren’t an option for you, you can consider taking North Milwaukee Avenue or North Elston Avenue.

If you are traveling in from the Western Suburbs, you could use the Eisenhower Expressway depending on your route.