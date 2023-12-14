CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the elevated ramp from the inbound Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55) to Cermak Road/Chinatown is scheduled to reopen, weather permitting, by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The ramp has been closed since mid-September for repairs.

IDOT says the $1.5 million project repaired the bridge deck, replaced joints and installed a new bridge deck overlay.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and

nearly 10 million square-feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which

is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

According to IDOT, accomplishments through year four of Rebuild Illinois have included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

At the start of this week, after nine months of construction work, IDOT fully reopened the inbound Kennedy and Edens expressways.

Visit here for more information on IDOT projects. Find traffic and road conditions at

gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter.