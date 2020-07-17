I-80 repair work in Joliet to span 8 weekends

JOLIET, Ill. — Starting this weekend, crews will begin repairing potholes and joints along I-80 in the Joliet area, including on the bridges over the Des Plaines River.

This will be the first of eight consecutive weekends, excluding Labor Day weekend, that drivers will see lane closures along I-80 between Center Street and Rowell Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. At least one lane of traffic will remain open in both directions.

In addition to the deck patching and joint repairs on the driving surface from Center Street to Rowell Avenue, crews will also begin work in August on the following ramps:

Chicago St. to EB I-80

Richards St. to WB I-80

WB I-80 to Chicago St.

IDOT says this work will help minimize the ongoing maintenance and unplanned emergency repairs that have been needed recently in the area.

The work is expected to be complete by early October.

Meantime, IDOT is currently planning a complete overhaul of the corridor. In three years, it will begin reconstructing a 16-mile stretch of I-80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to US-30 in Joliet and New Lenox. The $1.2 billion project will include improved interchanges at I-55, Illinois 7, Center Street, U.S. 52/Illinois 53, Richards Street and Briggs Street, as well as new bridges over the Des Plaines River.

IDOT recently spent $5 million to replace bearings and strengthen some of the rusted steel on the I-80 bridges over the Des Plaines River. The latest inspection of the bridges was completed in early May and IDOT says conditions were found to have improved as a result of the repairs and that the bridges remain safe for traffic. Construction of the new bridges is expected to take several years.