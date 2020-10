CHICAGO — Storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday have caused flooding and high-standing water on Chicago area roadways.

The flooding is creating heavy traffic delays, stranding vehicles and snarling the morning commute.

Here are some areas impacted by flooding, avoid if possible:

WB I-290 near DesPlaines – two left lanes blocked

I-55 near Pulaski – limited traffic getting by both directions

OB Kennedy at Hubbard Tunnel – 3 lanes blocked

Multiple vehicles stalled out now. Crews now on the OB side working to clear the drains. pic.twitter.com/HWs9kS9StR — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 22, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.