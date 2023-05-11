CHICAGO — There are major construction closures planned across Chicagoland this weekend and in the weeks ahead.

Detailed information on the closures is below to help you plan your commutes.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive construction

Crews have been working on resurfacing the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between LaSalle and Lawrence. Southbound lane closures will begin on Sunday with two full closures of the drive expected.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Friday from LaSalle to Lawrence with exit/entrance ramps at LaSalle, Fullerton, Recreation, Irving Park, Montrose, Wilson and Lawrence also closed.

One lane of traffic will remain closed from 2 p.m. Friday through the morning rush hour on Monday.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday from Lawrence to Irving Park Road. The southbound entrance ramp at Lawrence Avenue and the entrance and exit ramps at Wilson, Montrose, and Irving Park Road will also be closed.

Starting at 7 p.m., on Sunday, all southbound lanes will be closed from Lawrence to Irving Park Road. The full closure will last through 6 a.m. Monday.

Another full closure is expected Monday into Tuesday. Starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from Lawrence to Irving Park Road. The southbound entrance ramp at Lawrence Avenue and the entrance and exit ramps at Wilson, Montrose, and Irving Park Road will also be closed.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, all southbound lanes will be closed again from Lawrence to Irving Park Road. The full closure will last through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Patching and resurfacing work on Interstate 57

Crews will begin patching and resurfacing nearly 8 miles of Interstate 57 between Interstate 294 and Halsted this weekend.

Northbound I-57 will be down to one lane from I-294 to 127th Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Additional overnight and weekend lane closures are expected.

There aren’t any lane closures planned on I-57 southbound.

Interstate 80 near Joliet

The last of four planned weekend closures is expected this weekend on I-80 in the Joliet area for joint repairs and patching of the bridges between Rowell and Wheeler.

The work is being done to keep the structures in acceptable condition until the larger I-80 reconstruction project can begin that will rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road to US-30.

I-80 westbound will be down to one lane from Rowell to Wheeler from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

There are no lane closures planned on I-80 eastbound.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/I-94)

There are two separate projects that could slow drivers down this weekend.

A three-year project from Montrose to Ohio continues with a big stage change happening on Monday. In addition, a resurfacing project continues outbound from Madison to Ohio.

The inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway are down to four lanes (two express, two mainline) from Montrose to Ohio for long-term work. Currently, drivers entering the express at Montrose are able to exit at the halfway point around Diversey and again at Ohio.

Starting Monday, drivers will no longer be able to exit the express lanes at Diversey. If you get in those two left express lanes you will have to stay in them all the way to Ohio. That change will last about eight weeks as crews work on a nearby bridge.

The outbound lane closures will take place this weekend between Madison and Ohio for resurfacing work. Traffic could be down to one lane from 10 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday and from 10 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Additional closures are expected to take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. These closures are expected to continue through summer.

Interstate 65

The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 will be closed near I-80/I-94 (mm260-mm259) from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday. Crews will be setting up the next phase of concrete restoration work in the area.

The ramp from I-80/94 westbound to southbound I-65 will also be closed. All traffic from U.S. 12/20, the Indiana Toll Road and 15th Ave will be directed to I-80/94.

The detour to access I-65 southbound will be to follow I-80/94 westbound and use the ramps at SR-53/Broadway to turn around and take I-80/94 eastbound to I-65 southbound.