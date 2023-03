CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Even before the three-year construction on the Kennedy Expressway began, Chicago led the nation in time spent in traffic.

Chicago is the worst American city when it comes to traffic, according to the mobility analytics firm INRIX. Area commuters lost about 155 hours last year because of traffic.

Thats a 49% increase from 2021, as more people returned to the office for work.

Only drivers in London lost more time.