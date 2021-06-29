4 children, 2 adults hurt in rollover crash on Dan Ryan near 47th

CHICAGO – Six people, including four children, were hurt in a rollover crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street.

Details remain limited, but the apparent rollover multivehicle crash critically injured four children, all of which have been taken to Comer’s Children Hospital.

One adult was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and another was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

It was not made immediately clear what caused the collision. Two lanes on inbound Dan Ryan were blocked at 47th Street for a crash investigation.

Lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.

