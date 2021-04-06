1 hospitalized, lanes blocked on EB I-80/I-94 after crash involving FedEx trailer

INDIANA — One person was hospitalized and lanes were shut down after a crash in Indiana.

Lanes were shut down on the EB I-80/I-94 from I-64 Ripley Place in Indiana around 4:30 a.m after a crash involving a double semi FedEx trailer carrying paint. Lanes were closed from I-64 to Ripley Street in Indiana. The paint was spread throughout the roadway.

Indiana police said cleanup could take a couple hours. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder, causing delays.

One person was taken via helicopter to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

