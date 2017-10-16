Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
COVID-19 Pandemic
Your Local Election HQ
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
Features
Teacher of the Month
WGN Weekend Morning News
WGN-TV Podcasts
Coronavirus
CDC latest announcements
COVID-19 by the numbers
Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order
IL coronavirus mask requirement
Where to get tested
Open for Business Directory
Chicago’s Very Own heroes
Call for retired healthcare workers
How you can help
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Sports
GN Sports
Chicago Fire FC
Cubs
White Sox
Blackhawks
Bulls
Bears
Savoring Sweetness
Traffic
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Cooking with Dean
Chicago Scene
Weekend Morning News
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Contests
Shows
All Shows
Program Schedule
WGN-TV Podcasts
Backstory
WGN-TV Political Report
Chicago’s Best
Living Healthy Chicago
S.E.E. Chicago
WGN-TV Podcasts
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Public File Help
Community Calendar
Closed Captioning on WGN 9 Chicago
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE
WGN Morning News
Traffic
Snow, slick conditions cause several crashes, road closures on Chicago area roadways
Video
Mass Transit and Secretary of State Office update March 25
Video
Transportation updates for Thursday, March 19th
Video
Father’s heartbreaking story shows the deadly cost of speeding
Video
Red Line train strikes, kills person on tracks near Bryn Mawr
More Traffic Headlines
Programs teach teen drivers to keep their eyes off their phones, and on the road
Video
Campaign calls for drivers to put down their phones, pay attention
Video
Officials look to increase penalties after deadly work zone crashes
Woman shares personal tragedy to bring attention to distracted driving
Tollway raises speed limit on I-90 Jane Addams
Chicago hosts 2018 Shared Use Mobility Summit
List of Chicago-area road closures due to flooding
This is why there is no Terminal 4 at O’Hare Airport
Weekend flooding still causing problems on Chicago-area roadways
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how