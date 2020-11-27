Toy drive honors slain 9-year-old

CHICAGO — Holidays can bring more heartbreak for families dealing with the unthinkable loss of a child, but one Chicago family is turning their pain into joy for other children.

Janari Andre Ricks was shot and killed while playing outside the Cabrini Green rowhomes this summer. He was 9-years-old.

Janari’s family is keeping his spirit alive through the 1 JAR Foundation, launching a holiday toy drive to hand out gifts to hundreds of children on the city’s near north side.

“It’s important that we continue to support our kids and stay engaged,” said Janari’s mother, Jalisa Ford.

Donations are being accepted at these Holsten Management Offices in Chicago:

459 W. Division St.

545 W. Division St.

544 W. Oak St.

1311 N. Halsted St.

The toys will be distributed on December 19th at Holy Family Church at 524 W. Hobbie St.