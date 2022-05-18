WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban tow truck driver was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday following a road rage shooting in 2017.

Anthony Tillmon, 39, formerly of Lansing, faces 45 to life following the April, 21, 2017 shooting near the I-294 interchange in Oak Brook.

Tillmon and the victim, Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Florida, were yelling at each other in a road rage incident while traveling eastbound on I-88. While near the interchange, Tillmon pulled his vehicle alongside Munoz’s semitrailer and fired shots, striking Munoz three times.

Munoz later died at a hospital in Elmhurst.

Four days later, Tillmon turned himself into police.

Tillmon’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 28