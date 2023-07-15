CHICAGO — Cleanup is underway areas around the Chicagoland area after storms swept across the city and suburbs overnight.

Parts of the Chicago area were under severe thunderstorm warnings Friday night. Heavy rains, strong winds and light posts looked as if they were shaking in the 1700 block of Gulf Road. Stop lights were also flashing at Wolf and Feltonville road.

Trees and powerlines crashed down in Niles and a large tree landed on a house in the 8200 block of Wisner Street. Residents of the home said they were home when the fall took place just before 11 p.m.

National Weather Service reported that a tornado briefly touched down in Wheaton.





Submitted by WGN producer Michael Wilder in Wheaton

The weather service said the tornado swept through DuPage County at a speed of 9. A warning had been issued.

A tornado was also reported over the west suburb of Glen Ellyn. Police say it did not touch down and did not receive any reports of major damage.

ComEd says 10,433 customers around the Chicagoland area remain without power outage.

About 5,700 residents without power in Cook County

4,100 in DuPage County

Less than 400 in Kane County