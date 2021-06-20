Tornado Warning for south-central Cook County remains in effect until 11:45PM CDT

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTY... At 1132 PM CDT, a storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Burbank, moving east at 45 mph. The rotation in this storm has shown weakening over the past 10 minutes, and if this trend continues, a downstream warning will not be needed and this warning will be allowed to expire. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near... Chicago Lawn, Ashburn, Evergreen Park and Midlothian around 1135 PM CDT.