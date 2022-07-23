JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning as storms moved throughout the Chicago area.

A Tornado Watch was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m.

The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Severe winds (60+ mph) continue to move through parts of Illinois along/east of I-57 and into northwest Indiana. The message ahead of these storms remains largely similar — get inside, away from windows.

