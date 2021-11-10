Top cop recommends firing sergeant involved in botched raid of Anjanette Young’s home

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is recommending the firing of a sergeant involved in a wrongful home raid from 2019.

Sgt. Alex Wolinski is accused of violating nearly a dozen rules in connection with the raid of Anjanette Young’s home. Among them, Wolinski allegedly waited too long to present Young with a copy of the search warrant while she was handcuffed naked.

A previous investigation from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability also found problems with the way police obtained the search warrant.

Young had just returned home from a night shift at Rush University Medical Center on Feb. 21, 2019 when she was getting undressed and ready for bed.

When a heavily armed tactical unit stormed in, she was handcuffed while naked — only later given a blanket to cover her body.

It was a stunning violations of personal privacy and callous disregard for a woman’s dignity, a situation Brown said should have been self-evident to each of the dozen male officers present.

Young told the officers multiple times they were in the wrong home. Police had been looking for a suspect they believed had a gun, ammunition and a small number of drugs.

He was actually next door and on an electronic monitoring system.