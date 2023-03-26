(iSeeCars) — Electric vehicles are projected to grow from six percent to 30 percent of new vehicle sales in the next six years. A 500-percent spike in EV sales will require a similar rise in electric vehicle infrastructure if all these new EV owners want access to quick and convenient public charging.

While there are already 150,000 EV charging stations in the U.S., most of them are Level 2 chargers that only add about 10-20 miles an hour to an electric vehicle’s range. Level 3 fast chargers can add 3-20 miles or range a minute, completely replenishing most electric vehicles in 30-60 minutes. However, with only 28,000 Level 3 fast chargers in the public infrastructure, access to fast charging is limited. 

Of those 28,000 fast chargers, over 17,000 are part of the Tesla Supercharger Network, leaving only 11,000 Level 3 chargers available for non-Tesla drivers. You can see which cities are the most and least EV friendly in our recent EV charger study, but suffice it to say the country needs rapid growth in electric vehicle charging support, particularly fast charging options, to keep pace with rising EV sales. 

Which Cities and States Have Grown the Fastest in EV Infrastructure?

EV owners and potential buyers should consider not only which cities and states have the best current EV infrastructure, but which areas are seeing the fastest growth. Many of these cities and states don’t have big EV charger numbers today, but they have worked the hardest in recent years to prepare for the coming wave of electric vehicles.

Listed below are the cities and states with the fastest growth in the number of EV chargers over the past five years. These tables show total EV charger growth as well as the growth of Level 3 chargers.

Tables showing growth for all EV charging networks and growth for Tesla’s Supercharger Network are also included. 

Top Cities and States for Total EV Charger Growth

Much of the recent growth in EV infrastructure has occurred in California, but the fastest growth over the past five years has been in Oklahoma City. At the state level, North Dakota has improved the most over the past five years, with Massachusetts and Oklahoma coming in second and third.

Top 10 Metro Areas with the Most Growth in Total Chargers (incl. Tesla Network), 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankMetro% ImprovementResidents per Charger, 2017Residents per Charger, 2022
1Oklahoma City, OK89.1%29,1003,164
2San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA88.2%3,941465
3Fresno-Visalia, CA88.1%8,6321,024
4Austin, TX87.7%10,6721,310
5San Diego, CA87.6%6,636824
6Boston, MA-Manchester, NH87.4%8,8071,111
7Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI87.3%23,3072,965
8Cincinnati, OH87.1%26,8993,465
9Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA86.1%24,0823,351
10San Antonio, TX85.6%37,4685,386
National Avg79.6%11,1772,280
Top 10 States with the Most Growth in Total Chargers (incl. Tesla Network), 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankState% ImprovementResidents per Charger, 2017Residents per Charger, 2022
1North Dakota94.5%83,8824,611
2Massachusetts90.1%11,8271,167
3Oklahoma87.6%30,0103,729
4Rhode Island87.1%11,3511,462
5New Jersey87.1%25,0303,228
6New York86.8%14,7731,950
7Alaska86.0%46,2316,492
8Utah84.4%11,5281,802
9Michigan83.9%22,9803,704
10California83.4%5,315881
National Avg79.6%11,1772,280

Top Cities and States for Level 3 Fast Charger Growth

While a Level 2 charger is better than nothing for an EV about to run out of energy, effective midday charging requires a Level 3 fast charger. West Palm Beach has grown the fastest in Level 3 charging over the past five years, with San Antonio and Cincinnati also showing substantial improvement. Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and Florida are the leading states for Level 3 improvements in charging support.

Top 10 Metro Areas with the Most Growth in Fast Chargers (incl. Tesla Network), 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankMetro% ImprovementResidents per Fast Charger, 2017Residents per Fast Charger, 2022
1West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL99.0%937,9509,769
2San Antonio, TX98.8%2,360,50029,060
3Cincinnati, OH96.0%672,46726,790
4San Diego, CA95.4%105,6814,841
5Oklahoma City, OK94.2%95,8595,571
6Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL92.4%212,90516,094
7Fresno-Visalia, CA92.3%31,8732,444
8Baltimore, MD92.2%102,9247,995
9Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL92.2%121,8269,487
10Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL92.1%142,37711,306
National Avg86.1%83,35111,602
Top 10 States with the Most Growth in Fast Chargers (incl. Tesla Network), 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankState% ImprovementResidents per Fast Charger, 2017Residents per Fast Charger, 2022
1Oklahoma93.8%103,4566,452
2Florida93.0%190,57813,257
3Massachusetts90.7%127,03311,754
4California90.3%45,7664,449
5New Jersey90.0%116,91511,679
6Michigan89.7%181,32918,651
7Georgia88.6%115,67013,244
8Maryland88.4%74,3698,646
9Illinois88.3%148,59117,427
10New York87.7%135,10016,647
National Avg86.1%83,35111,602

Top Cities and States for total EV Charger Growth, Excluding Tesla

Tesla has built an impressive Supercharger Network, but if you don’t own a Tesla you can’t use it, at least not today. Tesla has committed to opening up some of its charging stations by 2024. In the meantime, non-Tesla owners in Austin, San Antonio, and Albuquerque/Santa Fe has benefitted from the most aggressive growth in EV charging support over the past five years. New York, New Mexico, and North Dakota are the states with most non-Tesla EV charging stations since 2017.

Top 10 Metro Areas with the Most Growth in Total Chargers (excl. Tesla Network), 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankMetro% ImprovementResidents per Charger, 2017Residents per Charger, 2022
1Austin, TX94.0%28,6701,714
2San Antonio, TX92.2%98,3547,690
3Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM92.0%50,7194,057
4Oklahoma City, OK91.9%42,8843,482
5Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA91.3%45,6293,983
6New York, NY90.6%40,6483,821
7Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI90.4%36,4173,486
8San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA90.4%5,674545
9Salt Lake City, UT90.4%18,8811,818
10Boston, MA-Manchester, NH90.1%12,4431,234
National Avg83.8%17,6732,868
Top 10 States with the Most Growth in Total Chargers (excl. Tesla Network), 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankState% ImprovementResidents per Charger, 2017Residents per Charger, 2022
1New York95.6%55,8112,478
2New Mexico93.0%77,4735,461
3North Dakota92.4%83,8826,335
4Massachusetts91.6%15,1771,279
5Oklahoma90.8%44,1724,073
6Utah90.4%22,4712,148
7Texas89.2%60,3316,514
8New Jersey89.1%38,9724,254
9Nevada88.8%25,8252,905
10Rhode Island88.3%13,5341,581
National Avg83.8%17,6732,868

Top Cities and States for Level 3 Fast Charger Growth, Excluding Tesla

Only 11,000 Level 3 fast chargers are available outside the Tesla network, but Albuquerque/Santa Fe, Oklahoma City, and West Palm Beach added the most number of non-Tesla fast chargers in recent years. With those cities growing so quickly it follows that New Mexico and Oklahoma would be the leading states in non-Tesla Level 3 growth, with Iowa coming in at position three at the state level.

Top 10 Metro Areas with the Most Growth in Fast Chargers (excl. Tesla Network), 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankMetro% ImprovementResidents per Fast Charger, 2017Residents per Fast Charger, 2022
1Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM98.5%1,623,00023,939
2Oklahoma City, OK98.2%325,9205,962
3West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL97.4%937,95024,242
4Birmingham, AL97.2%1,626,10045,530
5Detroit, MI97.1%1,391,10040,150
6Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH96.3%1,641,65061,344
7Kansas City, MO96.1%2,142,10082,752
8Milwaukee, WI95.6%1,980,80087,491
9Denver, CO95.5%243,29410,919
10Fresno-Visalia, CA95.5%138,1176,211
National Avg91.9%359,89529,035
Top 10 States with the Most Growth in Fast Chargers (excl. Tesla Network), 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankState% ImprovementResidents per Fast Charger, 2017Residents per Fast Charger, 2022
1New Mexico98.5%2,091,78430,628
2Oklahoma98.3%393,1326,848
3Iowa98.2%1,570,77528,075
4Michigan97.2%1,424,73140,460
5Louisiana97.0%4,670,560139,098
6Nebraska96.1%957,97437,131
7Ohio95.6%1,059,96846,284
8Wisconsin95.6%1,930,06285,399
9Colorado95.3%295,36213,872
10Alabama94.4%1,218,62267,657
National Avg91.9%359,89529,035

Top Cities and States for Total Tesla Supercharger Network Growth

Tesla continues to grow its Supercharger Network, investing heavily in Greensboro-Winston Salem, Fresno-Visalia, and Indianapolis over the past five years. At the state level Tesla has grown its network the fastest in Alaska, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Top 10 Metro Areas with the Most Growth in Tesla Network Total Chargers, 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankMetro% ImprovementResidents per Charger, 2017Residents per Charger, 2022
1Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC87.4%111,30713,975
2Fresno-Visalia, CA86.1%26,3083,656
3Indianapolis, IN82.5%88,51015,477
4Philadelphia, PA80.9%73,42014,018
5West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL80.3%36,0757,114
6Kansas City, MO79.4%126,00625,980
7Chicago, IL78.9%62,70113,242
8Hartford & New Haven, CT77.3%39,4868,977
9San Diego, CA76.8%23,9785,571
10Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN76.6%54,56912,743
National Avg63.4%30,41211,124
Top 10 States with the Most Growth in Tesla Network Total Chargers, 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankState% ImprovementResidents per Charger, 2017Residents per Charger, 2022
1Alaska81.4%246,56745,849
2New Jersey80.9%69,96513,384
3Delaware78.5%53,15711,443
4Massachusetts75.1%53,59213,350
5Maryland74.5%48,58012,404
6Illinois73.2%61,43716,469
7Minnesota72.7%51,53914,047
8Indiana72.4%61,64916,998
9California72.3%19,0325,281
10Rhode Island72.2%70,37819,531
National Avg63.4%30,41211,124

Top Cities and States for Tesla Level 3 Fast Charger Growth

The Tesla Supercharger Network has over 17,000 Level 3 fast chargers, with recent growth the highest in San Diego, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, and Indianapolis. In terms of state growth, Tesla has added the most Level 3 fast chargers in Maryland, Florida, and Massachusetts over the past five years.

Top 10 Metro Areas with the Most Growth in Tesla Network Fast Chargers, 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankMetro% ImprovementResidents per Fast Charger, 2017Residents per Fast Charger, 2022
1San Diego, CA96.5%237,7838,382
2Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL94.1%264,41415,568
3San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA92.2%64,6415,053
4Indianapolis, IN91.9%320,85026,099
5Chicago, IL91.8%256,68121,040
6Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL91.7%266,13122,081
7Charlotte, NC91.4%348,67530,061
8Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL91.1%147,93213,136
9Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC91.0%194,78817,468
10Fresno-Visalia, CA90.3%41,4354,030
National Avg82.2%108,47319,323
Top 10 States with the Most Growth in Tesla Network Fast Chargers, 2017 – 2022 – iSeeCars Study
RankState% ImprovementResidents per Fast Charger, 2017Residents per Fast Charger, 2022
1Maryland94.0%301,19317,973
2Florida93.0%268,76418,788
3Massachusetts91.9%214,36817,455
4New Jersey89.7%164,54717,025
5California88.2%64,3117,618
6Georgia87.2%192,78424,746
7Maine86.2%83,41311,545
8Indiana85.9%184,94726,080
9Illinois85.2%182,55527,000
10Pennsylvania84.0%168,25826,913
National Avg82.2%108,47319,323

Methodology

iSeeCars analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Energy through 2022 as of February 8, 2023. The number of Level 2 EVSE and DC Fast EVSE ports was aggregated nationally, by metro area, and by state. The data was also aggregated for chargers from Tesla’s network vs. all other networks. The number of chargers was normalized by population counts from the U.S. Census Bureau and expressed as the number of residents per charger.

