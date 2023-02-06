TAMPA – Now that he’s officially retired from the NFL, Tom Brady has made a decision on the next chapter of his career.

While speaking on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” on Fox Sports Monday, the legendary quarterback said that he’ll be taking a year off after announcing his retirement on February 1.

Brady said he’ll then begin his broadcasting career with Fox Sports in 2024, where he’ll serve as the color commentator for NFL games on the network. Fox announced in May of last year that the quarterback would join the network as their lead analyst whenever he retired.

Per the New York Post, the deal will pay Brady $375 million over ten years.

This comes after he finished one of the most productive and prolific careers in the history of the NFL at any position. In 23 seasons, 20 with the Patriots and three with the Buccaneers, Brady won seven Super Bowls, capturing the MVP award in five of those games. He was a three-time NFL regular season MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and the 2009 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

During his time in the NFL, Brady established a number of quarterback records in the league, including wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions. He made it to ten Super Bowls along with 14 conference championships, capturing 19 division titles in New England and Tampa Bay.

Brady was named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary team in 2019 and is arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of professional football.