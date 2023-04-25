TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Once again, a popular outdoor music venue in the southwest suburbs of Chicago is getting a new name.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park will now be known as Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre as of Tuesday as the Rantoul-based company takes over the naming rights.

This has been a common occurrence for the venue since its opening in 1990 as this will now be its sixth different name in 33 years. The amphitheatre, which has a capacity of 28,000, was previously known as the World Music Theatre (1990-1995), New World Music Theatre (1995-2001), Tweeter Center (2001-2006), and First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre (2006-2015).

Hollywood Casino had the naming rights for the venue, which is owned by Live Nation, since 2015.

“We are amidst a historic time in live music as fans everywhere continue prioritizing concerts to connect and make lasting memories,” said Live Nation senior VP of venue sales Andy Peikon in a statement. “We’re thrilled the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre will be at the forefront of unforgettable live music moments for fans across the greater Chicago area with every show.”

Since its opening, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre has hosted a number of major musical acts over the last 33 years, including Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Celine Dion, and Elton John. In 2022, the venue hosted over 30 performances, including Chicago, Imagine Dragons, and Luke Bryan.

The 2023 season will open with a concert by Janet Jackson on May 27, with Shania Twain, Pentatonix, Snoop Dogg, Foreigner, and Eric Church among those confirmed to perform this season.