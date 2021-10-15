Tinley Park police searching for 3 men in connection to shooting, double homicide

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A massive manhunt is underway in Tinley Park where police are searching for three men in connection to a shooting and double homicide.

Police were on the scene near Oak Forest Avenue and Ridgeland Avenue around 4 a.m. Friday for the search. They said one man was taken into custody and they continue to search for others.

The search is in connection with an earlier shooting that happened in south suburban Posen and a double homicide in Hammond, Indiana.

Police were chasing a car in connection to the Posen shooting around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police saw a suspect’s car speeding and the car then crashed into railroad tracks at Richland and Oak Forest Avenue. Four men got out of the car and ran in different directions.

Officials issued an alert to Tinley Park residents that said the four men could be armed and dangerous. Several streets were closed off for the search.

There is not much information about the Posen shooting. The double homicide happened last week. One man was found slumped over in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. The second was found in a nearby yard.

Tinley Park police said the search will continue until they determine the suspects are no longer in the area.