TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Tinley Park man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his teen daughter.

Mohammed Almaru, 42, is accused of killing his daughter, Mia Maro, 17, before police responded to their home Sunday evening in the 7800 block of West 167th Place.

When officers arrived, Maro was found dead in the lower level of the home. She had multiple injuries and bruising throughout her body, police said. At the scene, Almaru had self-inflicted wounds to his wrist and throat. He also ingested pills and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was stabilized on Monday afternoon.

Mia Maro

Maro was a senior at Victor Andrew High School and just weeks away from graduating. The school’s principal sent a message to students saying counselors and social workers will be available to them all week.

A GoFundMe, which has raised over $10,000 at this time, has been created to help pay for her funeral services.