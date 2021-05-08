Times Square on lockdown after woman, child injured in shooting: officials

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A woman and a child were shot in Times Square Saturday evening, police said.

The victims were shot at about 4:55 p.m. at West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan, authorities said. Police said both were shot in the torso.

The city noted that 7th Avenue is shut down between 43rd and 45th Streets until further notice.

Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Avoid the area. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 8, 2021

The FDNY said that three civilians were taken to local hospitals, with two of them confirmed shot. Police would only confirm that the child was a toddler.

Due to a police investigation avoid 44 Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Expect a police presence in Times Square and residual traffic delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/6G3zjXZ00e — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 8, 2021

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. The shooter fled the scene and is being sought by authorities.