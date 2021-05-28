Tim Mapes pleads not guilty in perjury case

CHICAGO — Long-time chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has plead not guilty to perjury charges

Tim Mapes plea came thru his lawyer during a remote court hearing Friday morning.

Mapes is accused of lying to a grand jury and trying to obstruct justice. He was granted immunity to testify in front of the grand jury, but allegedly lied about a bribery scheme involving ComEd.

Mapes’ attorney says he testified truthfully.

Several ComEd executives are already facing charges. Madigan has not been charged.