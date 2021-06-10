Tim Joyce Joins WGN News as WGN Weekend Morning News Weather Anchor

CHICAGO – June 10, 2021 – Tim Joyce is joining WGN News as a meteorologist and WGN Weekend Morning News weather anchor, airing 7-10am on Saturdays and from 7-9am on Sundays. Joyce will join the team in late June.

“Tim grew up in the suburbs of Oak Park, and is a natural fit for WGN,” commented Dominick Stasi, WGN News Director. “Tim has a passion for weather and forecasting that will help our viewers plan their weekends.”

Before joining WGN-TV, Joyce was a meteorologist and reporter for Q13 News (KCPQ-TV) in Seattle for almost ten years, which included duties as Chief Meteorologist for their Portland sister station, CW32 TV (KRCW-TV). He also reported on environmental, transportation and quality-of-life issues. Previously he held various meteorologist positions at KIRO 7 News in Seattle; KOIN Local 6 News in Portland; and KTMR NewsSource 16 and KVAL 13 in Eugene, Oregon. Joyce got his first taste of broadcasting from the NewsScene television program at Oak Park & River Forest High School where he was a writer, producer and on-air commentator.

Joyce graduated from the University of Kansas with a BS in Journalism, earned his Certificate of Broadcast Meteorology with advanced standing from Mississippi State University, and is a Certified Master Gardener from Oregon State University.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment, and is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Inc.’s classic TV network, Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com