The Chicago Cubs three 2023 all-star selections (from left to right): Marcus Stroman, Dansby Swanson and Justin Steele (Courtesy: Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Three players for the Chicago Cubs have been named to the National League All-Star Team, team officials announced Sunday.

Starting pitchers Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman got nods to join the NL All-Stars on the mound, while shortstop Dansby Swanson got a nod in the field.

For Steele, it’s his first all-star selection, while it’s the second selection for both Stroman and Swanson.

Steele and Stroman have been two of the best pitchers in the National League over the first half of the MLB season.

Steele owns the lowest earned-run-average in all of baseball (2.43), to go with a 9-2 record across 15 starts and 85.1 innings pitched so far this season.

Meanwhile — in 18 starts of his own — Stroman owns a 9-6 record on the mound with a 2.76 ERA (good for eighth in MLB and fourth in the NL) and 92 strikeouts over 107.2 innings pitched.

Swanson has been steady at the plate, and even steadier in the field for the Cubs this year.

The North Siders’ starting shortstop has posted a .261/.348/.407 slash line to go with nine home runs and 35 runs batted in on the season. In the field, Swanson is second among all MLB shortstops in defensive WAR (1.5) and outs above average (10), trailing only the Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco (1.8, 12), in each category.

The MLB All-Star Game is set to take place Tuesday, July 11 at the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park.