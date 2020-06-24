Three men indicted in the death of Ahmaud Arbery

This Thursday, May 7, 2020, file photo combo of images provided by the Glynn County Detention Center in Georgia shows Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. Georgia’s attorney general on Sunday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of the two men as he ran through a neighborhood. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

The three men accused in the February 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury, a district attorney said.

Glynn County’s Grand Jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William R. Bryan on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery’s death, Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes said at a press conference.

Arbery, a Black man, was jogging outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23 when Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, chased him, authorities said.

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sai