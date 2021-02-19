Thousands still without power in Texas following historic winter storm

Thousands of Texas residents are still without power Friday as a historic winter storm continues to bring unprecedented issues with utility and water supply.

President Joe Biden indicated he would sign a major disaster declaration for Texas following the arctic blast that is blamed for at least 69 deaths across the South.

Amanda Diaz is still without heat as of Friday. Diaz’ power shut off Monday morning and has yet to return. Diaz resides in Harlingen, TX, a city just 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and a short drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.

While power has been restored to many residents who were left without earlier in the week, 7 million Texans are now under a boil water advisory, due to low water pressure allowing contaminants to seep in.

President Biden hinted at action in the coming days.

“I talked to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the administrator, this afternoon, I’m going to ask him to accelerate our response for a quote “major disaster declaration.” So that we can get everything done that we need that’s possible to get done with federal government help,” Biden said.

It’s estimated that more than half of the state’s population has experienced disruption in water supply.