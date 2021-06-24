Thousands of Cook County workers plan to strike Friday

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – After 900 Cook County Health nurses held a one-day strike Thursday to protest staffing shortages, thousands of county workers intend to follow suit on Friday over contract negotiations.

Bargaining between SEIU Local 73 and Cook County concluded Thursday evening without an agreement. As a result, Cook County workers say they will strike beginning at 6 a.m.

In a release, the group says contracts talks have been ongoing for nine months with no resolution.

“Cook County negotiators kept us waiting for six hours today before making a counter offer on non-economic issues that ignored nine months of discussions,” said Dian Palmer, President of Local 73. “It’s clear they are not taking these negotiations seriously. We could have settled the contract today. The County chose not to settle.”

About 2,000 workers intend to strike at various locations across Chicago.